Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Are In The 9th Month, Set For Baby’s Delivery, SEE PIC

We were recently surprised with Amrita Rao’s news of pregnancy

when the actress was caught on camera with hubby RJ Anmol outside a clinic in Khar sporting a baby bump.

But we are even more surprised to know that Amrita Rao is already in her Nine’th month of pregnancy!

After the hush hush pregnancy got disclosed the couple have announced this double surprise on their Instagram pages themselves.

Amrita Rao and Anmol share a cuddly picture of the two of them where the couple quotes

“For YOU it’s the 10th month…But for Us, ITS THE 9th 🥳🥰🤗 !!!

Amrita Rao’s radiant face makes a true blue match to her angelic white dress, as she leans on the proud father-to-be. A symbolic pose indeed, as she holds on to the baby bump with utmost love and care. While our eyes are in disbelief she doesn’t seem to have packed on any pregnancy weight at all !

The Actess further revealed to her fans that she is too excited to share the good news with them and that she is sorry she had to keep the news tucked in her belly all this while…”the baby arrives soon” She confirmed.

Amrita Rao also wrote “It’s been a beautiful journey so far with lots of excitement for both me and Anmol and our Families. Thank you universe and Thank you all. Keep blessing..”

While we are still absolutely stunned to see the actresse’s doll like figure in her Nine’th month journey with just the pregnancy bump as a new addition, we wish Amrita Rao and her hubby a happy and healthy new addition to the family that arrives soon.

