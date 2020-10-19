The news Bigg Boss 14 concept, with the standard fun, also has a nostalgia factor for the fans of the show. Gauahar Khan entered the show for the second time, but as a senior now. While Eijaz Khan having a crush on her is evident, and fans have spoken about the same at length, Gauahar said that she is taken.

Opening about it is her rumoured beau Zaid Darbar, who said she might get married this year. Yes, you read that right, Darbar has claimed that the two are just family friends and read on to know more about his revelations.

If you don’t follow Gauahar Khan on social media, she keeps putting up pictures and posts with Zaid Darbar quite often. The rumours of their alleged relationship have been on rising since forever. Even with so much buzz, the two haven’t either confirmed or denied their relationship, seems like the two are enjoying playing with their fans. Amid this is the latest report, where Darbar said they are family friends.

As per the report, when Zaid Darbar was asked about his wedding plans with Gauahar Khan, he said, “Whose wedding? (laughs). We are just family friends; if there is anything we won’t hide, it will come out. Just wait for some time, we will tell everyone whatever it is.”

While he was firm on the claim that they are not a couple, he also spilled beans over Gauahar Khan’s wedding plans. He revealed that she might get married this year. He said, “Yes, but I’ve heard most probably she is getting married this year. I’ve heard that too”.

In the chat about Gauahar Khan further, he spoke about fans tagging him in every single post. He also spoke about Gauahar meeting his father. He said that he shares a very different dynamic with his father. “[Fans] tag me in every video or picture and Rahul also where he asked her to meet him outside, and she said ‘I am taken’. Yes, I’ve also heard she’s taken,” Darbar said.

Talking about Gauahar Khan meeting his father, Zaid Darbar said, “My father and I share a different relationship. It has a lot of respect typical old school. Till today I don’t have that courage to introduce someone to him as my girlfriend. When I introduced Gauahar to him I just told him ‘dad she is Gauahar’, he told me of course I know her.”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, for more updates about Bigg Boss 14 and the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi!

