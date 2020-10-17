When Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Saumya Tandon Addressed Veena Malik As 'Him' Over Her Disgusting Tweet On Pilot Abhinandan

We all love Saumya Tandon as a person, apart from her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Even though the actress is no more the part of the show as Anita, she has made a permanent place in our hearts.

In today’s piece, we’ll be not talking about Saumya’s personal life fact or anything related to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, but instead about her cryptic reply to Pakistani actress, Veena Malik. The entire controversy took place over last year’s incident when our IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was hostage by Pakistani forces.

Tweeting about the same, Veena Malik made a disgusting statement by writing, “Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho…Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki.” [You (referring to Pilot Abhinandan) have just arrived…Will take care of your hospitality (with wicked intentions)]. Replying to the tweet, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon wrote, “Can’t imagine someone like him tweeting like this. Sad really sad.”

While many netizens tried to correct Saumya Tandon’s mistake of addressing Veena as ‘him’ instead of ‘her’, others stated that Saumya did it intentionally to mock her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saumya left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain a few weeks back. She was part of the show for 5 years. The team had arranged a small farewell party for her. She even shared some special pictures from her last day on the set.

The last day on the sets of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain was a bit emotional for Saumya as just like her, other members too couldn’t control their emotions. The actress took to Instagram and uploaded videos with an emotional caption.

She wrote, “End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial. My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka @deepeshbhan @saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day). 5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with @andtvofficial @zeetv and thanks to my producers Mrs. Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji. The video work is from @raajjchatterjii and Ganesh.”

