The makers made a brilliant move to feature ‘Toofani seniors’ as a part of Bigg Boss 14 house. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are in the house as seniors to select the best contestants. Thanks to them, the show is getting an additional tadka which the audience always craves.

Now, some exciting piece of news is coming in about our seniors and in particular about Sidharth. It is being learnt that as BB 13 winner is grabbing eyeballs due to his banter with Nikki Tamboli and other contestants, he’ll be getting an extension on his stay. Not as expected, but the show is getting decent enough viewership and Sidharth is one of the major reasons. Considering the same, the makers have seemed to change their minds.

Our sources have confirmed the same as they share, “Sidharth Shukla is doing exactly what was expected out of him. Not only his massive fan base, but his equations in the house are garnering the masala that Bigg Boss 14 makers were seeking for. Initially, he was planned to stay for the same period as Hina and Gauahar. But now Colors wants to churn out the most that they can. It’s a win-win for fans.”

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were sent to Bigg Boss 14 house for just 2 weeks. Now, only Sidharth will be getting an extension while Hina and Gauahar will leave in the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, recently Bigg Boss house contestants took a trip down memory lane with TV’s beloved golden boy, Sidharth Shukla, who revealed scandalous details of his college life where he used to discretely steal money from his dad’s wallet to impress girls. In a candid conversation Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gauahar Khan and other contestants, Sidharth fondly recalled the memories of his late father in this shocking clip only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala exclusively on Voot.

He engaged the contestants with a riveting story of how he managed to steal some money from his dad, saying, “Dad ka wallet hamesha bhara hua rehta tha. Aur voh aapne paise systematically rakhte the, note wise. Pehle 500 ke, phir 100, phir 50, aur side pe aise 100 ke note dale hue. Toh maine socha yaar, itna paise, ghanta samajh main aaega kya paisa kahan hai. Maine socha yeh wale side pe papa bhar ke rakhte hain, mujhe nahi laga gin ke raha hoga, 2-3 baar maine liya. Aur mere dad ko pad gaya malum.”

