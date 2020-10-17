It’s clearly not the best time for Bollywood. Recently, we saw director Anurag Kashyap facing #MeToo charges by actress Payal Ghosh. Now, another horrific incident has come to light. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and wife Yogita Pali have been accused of rape, cheating and much more. Read all the details below.

As per reports doing the rounds, Mahaakshay aka Memo and the victim were in a relationship since 2015. Eventually, Mithun’s son allegedly pretended to be in love. He further gave promises of marriage and got physically involved with the complainant without consent.

A written complaint has been filed against Mithun Chakraborty’s son and wife Yogita Pali at the Oshiwara Police Station. Charges of rape, cheating as well as forcible abortion have been leveled against them.

As per a report by News18, the official complaint reads, “In 2015, Mahaakshaya called the victim home and gave her a soft drink, and in the meantime, Mahakshaya made physical relations with the victim without any consents and later kept on pretending to marry. Mahakshaya alias Memo continued to have a physical relationship with the victim for 4 years and tormented her physically, mentally.”

The complaint further states that the victim got pregnant while they were in a relationship. Upon learning about the same, Mithun Chakraborty’s son forced his alleged partner to abort the baby. He gave her contraceptive pills without her knowledge.

“Mahaakshay’s mother and actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife threatened the victim after the victim’s complaint and also pressurized her to defend the case,” states the complaint further.

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation about this case being registered yet. On the other hand, neither Mithun nor any of the family members have reacted to the accusations yet.

