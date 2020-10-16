Laghushanka Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi Tick Marks One More Important Conversation In Her List Impressively

Laghushanka Movie Review: Star Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three Stars)

Advertisement

Shweta Tripathi is slowly turning out to be the Ayushmann Khurrana of the digital world, and I mean that in the right way. How many times do you come across those matrimonial ads looking for a ‘perfect bride’? In that case, imagine if a bride-to-be is a bed wetter? A nightmare for the patriarchy, right? Nikhil Mehrotra takes this one line in Laghushanka and develops a story that shows how discussing a woman’s personal issue amongst the whole extended family, while she has no say is pretty normal.

Cast: Shweta Tripathi, Kanupriya Pandit, Vijay Kumar Shukla, Narottam Baid and ensemble.

Advertisement

Available On: Sony Liv

Laghushanka Movie Review: What’s It About?

Shruti (Shweta Tripathi) is a bride, two days away from her wedding. She notices that her bed-wetting problem is back after a month. The family is stressed how will they tell her in-laws and what happens if the marriage is called off. A family meeting is set to discuss this. What will happen and how will she overcome the fear due to the disorder is the film.

Laghushanka Movie Review: What Works:

It is brave of the makers and Shweta Tripathi collectively that they talk of a disorder that was never spoken about. What makes this world believable is a simplistic approach. When the whole family is involved in a personal conversation, we all have seen that at some point in our lives.

And when the family comes together, we all know what happens. The writing gets interesting here. Writer-Director Nikhil Mehrotra gives homage to the numerous arguments and them getting solved instantly in family gatherings. People taking digs at each other, some or the other stranger always getting involved in one or the other way and the person concerned getting the least to speak are highly relatable details.

Acting performances elevate the script. Shweta Tripathi, who gets a year younger with each project, is a shy girl, but highly observant. She takes stand for herself in her way, and that is refreshing to watch. Kanupriya Pandit is impressive as the mother and scores high.

Laghushanka Movie Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The movie is just 14 minutes. It seems too less to discuss such a complex and vital issue. This results in the end, seeming rushed and not fulfilling. This leaves a void, and I feel more depth would have hit harder.

Laghushanka Movie Review: Last Words:

Watch Laghushanka to see a problem that we have never discussed. Watch it for a simplistic approach and sound performances. This one is important!



Must Read: Scam 1992 Review: Hansal Mehta’s Attention To Detail & Pratik Gandhi-Shreya Dhanwanthary’s Dedication Shine Like A Light-House In This Treat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube