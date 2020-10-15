Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor To Start Shooting For Abhishek Kapoor's Next From This Weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are all set to shoot together for the upcoming movie in Chandigarh. According to the media reports, Ayushmann will be seen as a cross-functional athlete who falls in love with Vaani in the film.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor will be kickstarting the first shooting schedule for the film in the upcoming weekend. Reportedly, the team has reached Chandigarh on Wednesday to start the shoot.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Pragya Kapoor opened up on the shooting schedule of the film. She said, “2020 has indeed been a year that pushes all of us to our very extremes. But I feel this project came as a blessing to all of us. We were all itching to get out and have our creative juices flowing. The team is excited and the mood is upbeat. We are feeling blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to work. After a long stint filled with uncertainties, we finally look ahead with hope.” Aren’t we all just excited to see Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor together on screen?

Revealing the shooting strategy of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer, Pragya said, “It’s not easy to have a locked plan during such uncertain times. The aim is to take one day at a time and make sure everyone is safe while achieving a creative vision.”

Speaking about Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, Pragya said, “Both Ayushmann and Vaani have been extremely supportive. They have put their trust in us to make sure they are safe and we are taking every precautionary measure to keep our ship safe. We are all equally excited to get back on set.”

Pragya Kapoor also opened up on the precautions the team will be taking. She said, “Just like our films, we have a villain in our story in the form of this pandemic. To combat this, we’ve been taking endless precautions, like getting the whole team tested at every stage, putting a stringent SOP in place to ensure the well-being of everyone involved, functioning with a leaner team, pulling off a majority of our prep online,” she says, adding, “The challenges we’re facing are definitely unprecedented and unlike anything we’ve experienced before but we believe in this story and feel encouraged to try our best to rise against all odds to bring this baby to life.”

How excited are you to see Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor sharing screen? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: CBI To Submit Closure Report As It Wraps Up Its Probe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube