Vaani Kapoor Heads To Chandigarh For Abhishek Kapoor’s Next Co-Starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who last featured in the 2019 action thriller War, is heading to Chandigarh to start shooting her next. For this film, the actress has been paired opposite the poster boy of content cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has delivered some classics like Kai Po Che!, Rock On!! and Kedarnath.

Advertisement

It has now been learnt that the film is set to start its shooting schedule in Chandigarh sometime soon. Vaani has left for the city so that she can follow all the quarantine processes. This is the first time Vaani has been paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and their jodi is one of the freshest on-screen pairings that will hit the screens in 2021.

Advertisement

Talking more about the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, this Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer is said to be a progressive love story. Vaani, it seems, has been prepping intensely for the film and she is thrilled to collaborate with Abhishek Kapoor, a director she has been wanting to work with.

While speaking about the film, Vaani Kapoor said, “It’s a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story.”

Recently Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his role in the film. He revealed that he will be undergoing a major physical transformation for the role. He said, “The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it.” A couple of days ago he even teased his Instagram followers with a picture from the gym.

On the work front, Vaani recently wrapped Bellbottom in the UK. In this film, she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: World Mental Health Day 2020: From Deepika Padukone To Shah Rukh Khan – 5 Celebrities Who Won The Battle Over Depression

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube