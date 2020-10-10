Ranvir Shorey On Returning To Comedy Roles: "I Realised That People..."

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who entered Bollywood in 2002 with Ek Chhotisi Love Story, has been part of an array of films across genres. Some big films featuring the actor include Lakshya, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Singh Is Kinng, Sonchiriya and many more. During a recent interaction, the Pyaar Ke Side Effects opened up about his current roles choices.

Ranvir revealed he consciously decided to stay away from serious roles when he realised that people enjoy lighthearted content more.

Ranvir Shorey said, “After a certain point I consciously stayed away from serious roles and projects, not because it didn’t work for me but because I realised that people enjoy comedy and lighthearted content over serious and dark shows or films. He continued adding, “That’s when I decided to go back to my roots, as comedy is my home and I live there.”

Ranvir Shorey is currently party of a new dramedy titled, PariWar. The actor essays the role of Shishupal or Chutke the younger son of Kashiram Narayan (played by Gajraj Rao). Talking about saying yes to this project the actor said, “Sagar Bellary (director) is a good friend and working with him after ‘Bheja Fry’ along with such a stellar ensemble cast was something I certainly couldn’t turn down.”

Talking about the boom of web shows in India, the Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. actor said, “It is a great time for artists with so many avenues opening up because of the digital space and I feel that the kind of content will only just keep getting better.”

PariWar is created by Arre Studios and stars Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Nidhi Singh and Vijay Raaz. The series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2020

