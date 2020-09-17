Jaya Bachchan’s statement at the Rajya Sabha has created a stir across Bollywood. As expected, it has left the celebrities stand divided. On one hand, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor amongst others have praised the veteran actress. Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan have a rather different take. Now, adding to the list is Sonchiriya actor Ranvi Shorey.

For the unversed, Jaya during the Rajya Sabha took a dig at actors who are ‘defaming’ the Industry. Without taking names, she took a jibe at Ravi Kishan. ‘Jis thaali me khate hai, usime chhed karte hai,’ said Bachchan. She also targeted Kangana Ranaut for her ‘gutter’ remark.

Yesterday, Ranvir Shorey opened up on the issue and took an indirect dig at Jaya Bachchan. He stated that the ones defending the Industry are the gatekeepers. The actor has now again spoken up on the issue and addressed the partiality between outsiders and star kids.

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Thaaliya sajaate hain ye apne bachcho ke liye. Hum jaiso ko feke jaate hain sirf tukde. Apna tiffin khud pack karke kaam pe jaate hain hum. Kisi ne kuch dia nahi hai. Jo hai, woh hai jo yah log humse le nahi sake. Inka bas chalta to wo bhi apne hi bachcho ko de dete.” (They decorate plates for their children. Only pieces are thrown away for us. We pack our tiffin ourselves and go to work. Nobody has given us anything. What we have, these people couldn’t take that from us. If they could, they would have given that as well to their kids).

Check out Ranvir’s tweet below:

थालियाँ सजाते हैं यह अपने बच्चों के लिए। हम जैसों को फेंके जाते हैं सिर्फ़ टुकड़े।अपना tiffin खुद pack करके काम पे जाते हैं हम। किसी ने कुछ दिया नहीं है। जो है, वो है जो यह लोग हमसे ले नहीं सके। इनका बस चलता तो वो भी अपने ही बच्चों को दे देते। 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut too reacted to the Jaya Bachchan’s ‘thali’ comment. She mentioned how she’s made her name in the Industry by herself. The Panga actress also made some startling revelations about being asked to compromise for roles.

“Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi,” said Kangana.

What is your take on the entire row? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar MOCKS Kangana Ranaut: “Main Toh Victim Hun, Victim Hun”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube