Amid Jaya Bachchan’s Speech, Daughter Shweta’s Alleged Drunk Video Goes Viral, WATCH

Jaya Bachchan recently made an explosive statement at the Rajya Sabha. She claimed that those defaming Bollywood Industry are thankless. ‘Jis thaali me khaate hai, usime chhed karte hai,’ remained her exact statement. Her dig was targeted towards Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and other celebs spilling dirty secrets amid the Sushant Singh Rajput row.

Jaya’s statement divided the netizens, including celebrities. Kangana, Ravi and their fans amongst others slammed the veteran actress. On the other hand, celebs like Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor lauded her statement.

But once you grab the radar of the trolls, it’s difficult to escape soon. Soon after Jaya Bachchan’s statement, a video of Shweta Bachchan has been going viral on the internet. It is being said that Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter is intoxicated in the video.

Shweta Bachchan was accompanied by her sister in law Natasha Nanda and Zoya Akhtar in the video. They could be seen coming out of the party venue. Dressed in a sideways revealing top and denim, one thing constantly noticeable is that her friends kept holding her hands.

It was Natasha as well as Zoya constantly holding Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter’s hand. This is what led fans to speculate if Shweta Nanda is drunk. Amid Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Bollywood, not just Shweta but son Abhishek Bachchan’s old videos are now going viral too.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, several celebrities have lauded Jaya Bachchan’s statement. Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted that she wants to be like the veteran actress when she grows that old. Swara Bhasker too left heaps of praises.

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020

Ranvir Shorey, Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, have condemned Jaya’s comment. The Panga actress even ended up asking Bachchan if she would have said the same had her kids been struggling.

“Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” wrote Kangana Ranaut.

