Amitabh Bachchan To Be Amazon Alexa’s Voice; EVERYTHING You Need To Know!

Amitabh Bachchan will partner with Amazon to deliver a unique voice experience. To get a flavour, just say “Alexa, Say Hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan” on any Alexa-enabled device. Customers in India will e able to access Mr Bachchan’s iconic voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience. This feature will only be available next year.

The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Mr Bachchan to capture the iconic voice from the Shehenshah of Bollywood and deliver a unique voice experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more. When launched next year, customers in India can easily invoke the Amitabh Bachchan skill by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favourite superstar’s voice responding to popular requests.

According to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”

“Cricket and Bollywood are integral to Alexa’s unique Indian personality. Mr Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

