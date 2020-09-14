Shikhar Dhawan Makes A TOUGH Choice To Choose Between Akshay Kumar & Ranveer Singh

Bollywood and Cricket are the major sources of entertainment for many out there. Shikhar Dhawan is all prepped up to smash some seriously fantastic centuries in Dream IPL 2020, and curve his moustache in his trademarked style. When we think about his energy on the field, we think Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Let’s see what does he think about which of these two stars match his persona.

Shikhar, in his recent interview, opened up about the upcoming season of IPL and also how much he adores Bollywood films and actors. He also answers the question of who from the Bollywood would be perfect for playing his biopic. Also, he shared his thoughts on which actors from the Indian Cricket Team should get a biopic in Bollywood.

Starting with his infectious energy on the field, Shikhar Dhawan in an Times Now interview said, “The way we (athletes) work on our physical aspect or on our skillset, That’s how (the same way) I work on my emotional strength as well. And as you said, yeah I’m a spiritual person.”

To the same point, he added, “And I’ve learned the art of thinking, what to think, what not to think, what to listen, who not to listen and that works in that energy (the one I’m creating) and I believe in my energy. Your energy always gonna go first and then the physical thing. So yes, that’s how I keep myself positive. I always take high energy thoughts. Even if I’m going (for the first time) I already know that I’m playing good when I’m getting back into any side. And then I turn that (thoughts) into reality.”

Akshay Kumar or Ranveer Singh, which actor would match his persona? Shikhar Dhawan answered, “I would say, Akshay Kumar!” He also wished Khiladi Kumar on his birthday last week. On being asked about which actor could play his biopic, he said, “Not anyone I can think of at the moment.”

He chose Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the Indian cricketers who deserve a Bollywood biopic. He was also asked about which actor’s films he always look forward to? He humbly answered, “As such koi ek nahi hai bade sare hain (Not one, there are many) Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Saab (Sir). So many good actors are there. Even Ayushmann Khurrana. Merko bhot achcha lagta hai (I like Ayushmann a lot).”

Well, Shikhar Dhawan is all set for Dream IPL 2020 and so are we. Let us know how you like this combination of Bollywood news with the touch of cricket in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Confesses Her Undying Love For Asim Riaz?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube