Shibani Dandekar Deleting #ReleaseRhea Posts From Her Instagram Is False

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau owing to the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Ankita Lokhande has also been active on her social media and has always stood in support of SSR and his family. She has indirectly always been against Rhea and slammed the actress several times. Shibani Dandekar, who is a very good friend of the Jalebi actress, recently spoke against the Pavitra Rishta actress and called her ‘Princess of patriarchy’.

Well, after Shibani’s comments, the industry has been divided into two halves. One who is in support of her and Rhea and the other who is in support of Ankita. Dandekar always demanded justice for Rhea and had put it up on her social media as well. But, recent reports suggested that she had removed the posts demanding justice from her social media.

With what we can see, these reports seem untrue. Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram still reflects #ReleaseRhea posts. Have a look at both their Instagram profiles.

The picture of Rhea Chakraborty on their profiles is from the time she was being taken to jail by NCB. Shibani had captioned the image as “#ReleaseRhea #justiceforrhea”. Her post received a lot of support from the industry, and several Bollywood celebs like Kareen Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and others came out in open to support Rhea.

Earlier, Shibani Dandekar’s Wikipedia was vandalized after she criticized Ankita Lokhande on social media. Her page was changed with derogatory statements. She was called a ‘gold digger scumbag’, and her career was changed to ‘flop’.

What do you think about this entire episode?

