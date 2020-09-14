Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June. His death sent shockwaves all across the nation. The loss has been unbearable for the family as well as his close ones. Amongst others, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande remains to be one of the most affected ones. Today, as the tragic incident marks 3 months, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a heartfelt note. Below are all the details you need.

As most of us know, the SSR case has now taken a whole new angle. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to custody over charges of procurement and consumption of drugs. She has been jailed for 12 days and the court has already rejected the bail plea on Friday. While that may be a development, many feel the justice for Sushant is losing its momentum amidst it all.

Ankita Lokhande took to her Twitter account and shared an emotional note. She mentioned how life has been moving at its usual pace, and time has been flying fast. But Sushant Singh Rajput has constantly been a part of their thoughts.

Ankita Lokhande’s tweet read, “Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been actively seeking for the actor’s justice. Recently, they even fulfilled SSR’s dream of planting 1000 trees. Along with thousands of fans, even Ankita Lokhande shared pictures of herself planting saplings.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik along with SSR’s house manager are currently in jail. While the trio has maintained that they procured drugs for the late actor – the matter is currently being probed by NCB as well as the CBI.

