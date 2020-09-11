Ankita Lokhande’s Boyfriend Vicky Jain Shares A Bold Message Post Her Spat With Shibani Dandekar

Social media has become a bizarre place these days. From people spewing hatred on each other to trending weird things on the internet, we are living in a fake society. Yesterday Shibani Dandekar took a dig at Ankita Lokhande and ever since then the social media has been divided into two equals supporting the respective sides.

The whole television fraternity is supporting Ankita including Karanvir Bohra, Rashami Desai and the latest addition to the lot is Manikarnika actresses’ boyfriend, Vicky Jain.

Vicky shared a story on Instagram which read, “There’s a difference between being liked and being valued. A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued.”

Ankita Lokhande shared the same story on her Instagram account as well.

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar tweeted, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”

This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out! https://t.co/egM6iZRuHU — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) September 10, 2020

Later the Manikarnika actress has put out a long post on her social media accounts which said that Bollywood needs to stop looking down on television actors.

Take a look at it here:

