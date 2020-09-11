Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood industry had gone on a standstill. From film shootings to stage concerts, everything had stopped. Many actors had exclaimed that they miss going on set, similarly, one such famous singer had expressed her disappointment of being able to work normally. Singer Shilpa Rao misses performing regularly on stage in the time of COVID. However, she is in no rush, amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Of course, I miss my shows but we can’t be selfish right now. We all should understand the situation and follow the protocol. We can’t put our and someone else’s health at risk. We should step out only if necessary. I know having limitations is not a great way to live, but when it comes to making a safe atmosphere for ourselves, we can surely make such sacrifices, Shilpa told IANS.

Shilpa is currently focussed on recording music at home.

“I have been recording songs at home and then sending my drafts over the internet. It is the new normal. However, it is not easy to work like this. It is obviously challenging. (It is) Not easy to coordinate while working from home, so all this made me learn some new skills,” added the singer,

Shilpa has made her mark in Bollywood with hit songs such as “Ghungroo” (“War“), “Tose naina laage” (“Anwar“), “Bulleya” (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”), “Malang” (“Dhoom 3“), and “Khuda jaane” (Bachna Ae Haseeno“). She recently collaborated with renowned sitar player Anoushka Shankar on the single, “Those words”.

Must Read: Brahmastra LATEST Update! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Get Back To Work

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube