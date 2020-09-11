After Rhea Chakraborty has been taken into custody in the drug case, a lot of Bollywood celebs have stood in her support. The Jalebi actress’ good friend Shibani Dandekar has come out in open and taken Rhea’s side. She also went on to condemn Ankita Lokhande and called her ‘princess of patriarchy’. And the latest one to support Rhea is Farhan Akhtar.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities who have been criticizing the ongoing media trial of Rhea Chakraborty. Now, this does not come as a surprise as the actor will undoubtedly support his girlfriend Shibani and her friend, right?

Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan Akhtar vehemently condemned the biased behaviour against Rhea Chakraborty and the unfair media trial. He wrote, “Media coverage that surmise and denigrate her character and behaviour, serve no purpose. Condoning these practices distances the victims from justice and the accused from a fair trial and hampers our progress towards gender equality.”

“Media coverage that surmise and denigrate her character and behaviour, serve no purpose. Condoning these practices distances the victims from justice and the accused from a fair trial and hampers our progress towards gender equality” – @AIIndia https://t.co/JjQM2qLrLo — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 10, 2020

Farhan Akhtar also clapped back at a troll who accused him of not speaking up against biased reporting of other national issues. He said, “You deserve a PHD in whataboutery. When did I ever say the coverage of the issues you mention are ‘fair’? And for you to base your opinion of my knowledge of CAA on a cleverly edited clip created & looped by agenda-driven media houses says a lot about your gullibility.”

You deserve a PHD in whataboutery. When did I ever say the coverage of the issues you mention are ‘fair’? And for you to base your opinion of my knowledge of CAA on a cleverly edited clip created & looped by agenda-driven media houses says a lot about your gullibility. https://t.co/fuCzk83k0S — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 10, 2020

He had also shared the ‘smash the patriarchy’ quote in support of Rhea Chakraborty along with Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan and others. The quote, “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you,” which was written on Rhea’s shirt became viral as she appeared for questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office.

