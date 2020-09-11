Rhea Chakraborty Smokes Rolled Cigarette With Sushant Singh Rajput; UNSEEN Video Is Breaking The Internet

Rhea Chakraborty is currently in jail after her involvement with alleged drug abuse angle in Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, there’s an unseen video of the later actor and the Jalebi actress which is going crazy viral on the internet where they are smoking a rolled cigarette.

Before the arrest, Rhea was in NCB custody for almost 3 days and her brother Showik Chakraborty is already in jail for procuring drugs for the late actor.

Now, Zee News released the video and have claimed that the rolled cigarettes are stuffed either with ‘Hash’ or ‘Marijuana’. Both these drugs are illegal in India and that’s why NCB got involved in the case.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea got rejected from the court. The NCB yesterday told the court that the Jalebi actresses’ confession when she wasn’t in the custody were voluntarily made.

According to a source close to NDTV, it said, “That argument would not stand had she been in NCB custody. Her legal team could question the admissibility of her statements, call them coerced… to negate that ground, NCB did not take her into custody… to show it as a voluntary confession as she was not in the custody”

What are your views on Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput smoking a rolled cigarette together? Tell us in the comments section below.

