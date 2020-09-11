Shibani Dandekar Slammed By Karanvir Bohra, Hina Khan & More TV Stars For Her Comment On Ankita Lokhande

It seems Shibani Dandekar’s “two seconds of fame” tweet about Ankita Lokhande didn’t go down well with several television celebrities. Multiple celebs like Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Karanvir Bohra had expressed their support for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend.

Actor-presenter and Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani on Thursday made a remark on the Pavitra Rishta actress’s Instagram post. She called the actress ‘princess of patriarchy’ and that she is supporting Sushant Singh Rajput for ‘two seconds of fame’ This has hit the nerve of many TV celebrities.

Kamya Punjabi was one of the first ones to react to Shibani Dandekar’s post and sent love for Ankita Lokhande. She tweeted, “2 mins fame? Seriously? From a man’s death who meant the world to Ankita..??? Only a sick mind can think something like this! Ankita people who know you, they know ur truth as well! Tight hug. @anky1912.” To which even the actress thanked Kamya for her encouraging words.

2 mins fame? Seriously? From a man’s death who meant the world to Ankita..??? Only a sick mind can think something like this! Ankita people who know you, they know ur truth as well! Tight hug 🤗 @anky1912 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 10, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is well known for appearing in Bigg Boss 13, has slammed Shibani Dandekar for her “two seconds of fame” remark. She wrote on Twitter, “Whoever she is but I must say all the day she got that 2secs fame targetting our beloved @anky1912. I mean like seriously… yeh toh hadd hi hogayee hai..Kahan se chale aate yeh log & kaunse duniya mein jeete hai. More More power to you @anky1912.”

Whoever she is but i must say all the day she got that 2secs fame targetting our beloved @anky1912.I mean like seriously… yeh toh hadd hi hogayee hai..🐣Kahan se chale aate yeh log & kaunse duniya mein jeete hai🙇🏼‍♀️. More More power to you @anky1912 ❤️🤗 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 10, 2020

Karanvir Bohra also showed his support for Ankita and called out Shibani for her “two seconds of fame” remark. He also said that he has known Ankita for long to know and she doesn’t need two seconds of fame. He wrote, “I’ve known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912. I’ve seen how loving & responsible u were with him. If things didn’t work out, they didn’t work out, but it’s sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande.”

I’ve known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I’ve seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn’t work out,they didn’t work out, but it’s sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Vikas Gupta, who knows both Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, shared his side of the story. In a video message shared on Instagram, he said, “Wrong is Wrong – No matter who says it’s right. Drugs arnt Kool – Yesterday out of nowhere I was attacked by an actor who I am sure must be close to #rheachakraborty or what was his reason to justify having Coke in a party I dunno on twitter, got some not so nice phone calls and I won’t even mention the unlimited crass tweets and DMs. The actor attacked me on my personal life and even threatened cause I was standing up for #SushantSinghRajput and when I dint budge and asked him to go ahead he took a YouTurn. I think #Lostsouls and Others took care of him. It was #ankitalokhande who called in the morning to check but by afternoon the same was repeated with her but in a more disturbing way cause This time it was done by someone who we didn’t expect this from. Public shaming, attacks on personal life, threats which are just stupid are not kool. So it was important to let people know it’s not okay to attack any one of us and very politely put our thoughts across. We all have the same Base. We are like cousins who might not meet each other daily but We are standing by each other #ankitalokhande @lokhandeankita #VikasGupta.”

Another Television actress Hina Khan wrote on twitter, “A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period!”

A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Ankita Lokhande also took to Twitter and hit back at Shibani Dandekar for her remark.

What do you think of Shibani Dandekar’s remark on Ankita? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: India Waali Maa Actress Sheen Dass On Losing 8 Kilos Of Lockdown Weight: “Have Been Jogging A Lot…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube