We all have been witness to Shah Rukh Khan‘s love and passion for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. From supporting the team on ground to making sure the spirit in the team is high, Shah has proved to be one of the best owners of all IPL teams. His off-field ‘masti’ with his team always remain to be memorable highlights of every IPL season.

Dream IPL 2020 is just around the corner, and Shubman Gill, one of the most important batsmen of KKR has something to share about the owner of the team. In his recent interview, he revealed what Shah advised him and how he’s one of the most relaxed cricket-team owners ever.

In an interview with PTI, Shubman said, ”I think when I first met him (SRK), and I think I was about to make my IPL debut in that match, he just came and told me ‘just go out there and express yourself’.For any youngster, if your owner of the team is telling you to express yourself without having a fear of being dropped or getting dropped. It’s a huge thing.”

Regarding the pitch condition in UAE, Gill adds, “No, I don’t think we need to change to any kind of specific bats (in terms of weight) because in India we are used to playing on slow pitches. You need to adapt, and I believe I can play on all kinds of surfaces,” he said.

He also practised a lot under the mentorship of Yuvraj Singh pre-season. He says, “I think it will really be helpful for the Punjab youngsters…We spent a couple of weeks with Yuvi Paaji. We were training with him and we also practised (nets) with him. There were a lot of things that we talked about not just on the field but, you know, some things off the field. It was overall a really good experience for us.”

Shah Rukh Khan & KKR fans! Are you excited for this Dream IPL 2020? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s First Screen Test Video Will Leave You In Splits, Must Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube