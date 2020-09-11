KGF star Yash and his family recently planned a family getaway to their farmhouse and have been spending great family time. Yash is making the most of the lockdown period by spending the maximum amount of time with his wife and kids before he resumes his shoot schedule for KGF2.

Radhika Pandit recently shared a glimpse of their time at the farmhouse with the caption,

“Farmhouse diaries 😊

#radhikapandit #nimmaRP”

The capture of the lens shows how Yash and his daughter are feeding the cow and staying connected to nature.

Yash’ last film was the Pan India blockbuster KGF which received numerous accolades across the country and its sequel KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most highly anticipated and much awaited films.

Meanwhile, it was yesterday when Yash opened up about the trending Samdalwood Drug Case. Talking about the same, the KGF actor said, “This is one of the deadliest menaces that has costed many young lives across the world, not just in the film world. The film world is just a small part of this big universe. I appeal to the media to highlight this in the right perspective and not indulge in witch-hunting or paint the entire Sandalwood as filled with drug addicts. That is not right.”

What are your thoughts about Yash and the little munchkin’s adorable picture? Let us know in the comments section below.

[With IANS Inputs]

