AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi are two of the most respected and admired composers and singers in the Indian music industry. Both of them have contributed to the industry with a long list of songs which never fail to mesmerise us. If Rahman has bowled us over with songs like Dil Se Re, Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, Rehna Tu, Kun Faya Kun and many more, Trivedi has also done magic with Zinda, Manjha, Pashmina, Naina Da Kya Kusoor and others.

There is a huge section of music lovers which have a forever place for Rahman & Trivedi’s songs in their playlists. And why not? Both of them have a way of cheering up our mind and soul.

Especially in this gloomy time of the pandemic, both AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi have come to our rescue in a great way. Kun Faya Kun & Zinda Hu Yaar has, in fact, become our forever mood these days. Isn’t it?

But suppose, if you have to listen to one singer forever among AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi, which one it will be? Remember we are talking about them as only singers and not composers.

We know it’s going to be a tough one, but as Gulshan Grover says, “zindagi ka mazaa to khatte mein hi hai” Let us know your pick by voting down in the poll below:

