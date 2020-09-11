Sushant Singh Rajput’s bright smile has left a void in this world which can’t be fulfilled anytime soon. His fans have turned the world upside down to get him justice and Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu has paid the most beautiful tribute to the late actor.

But before you watch the tribute, we would ask you to keep the tissues handy because you’re going to cry your heart out to this one.

Abhishek Kapoor has worked twice with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Once in Kai Po Che back in 2013 and later in Kedarnath in 2018.

Sharing a beautiful video on Instagram, Kapoor wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020) Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega.”

Jaan-Nisaar is from SSR’s film, Kedarnath and we just can’t sobbing over it.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence and currently, CBI is investigating the case.

