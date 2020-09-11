Poonam Pandey Gets Married To Long-Time Beau Sam Bombay – See Pics!

Poonam Pandey is in the headlines today for not for some controversy but a piece of very happy news. The actor-social media star has made it to the news for her wedding with long-time beau. Pandey has tied the knot with Sam Bombay, and the pictures of two are breaking the internet. Read on to know more and also don’t miss the photos of the beautiful wedding.

The newly married couple Pandey and Sam shared the pictures from the lockdown wedding on their personal Instagram handles. Both were seen wearing heavy traditional outfits looking all dreamy as they walked down the aisle.

Man and wife, Sam Bombay and Poonam Pandey colour co-ordinated their clothes. Sam wore a black sherwani with colourful embroidery on it. On the other hand, Poonam went the same way as she wore a lehenga in the same fabric as Sam’s sherwani. She paired the lehenga with heavy chunky jewellery and looked beautiful.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Poonam Pandey with the pictures wrote, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.” On the other hand, Sam Bombay also put up pictures and wrote, “Mr & Mrs Bombay’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got engaged back in July. The news of their marriage comes in two months after Pandey flaunted a massive rock on her Instagram handle.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande HITS BACK At Shibani Dandekar’s ‘Two Seconds Of Fame Comment’: “STOP Looking Down On TV Actors”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube