Poonam Pandey has created quite a stir and a conversation around the lines that should be drawn for the usage of social media. It also started a discussion around how being relevant is important for social media stars, so much so that they can stoop low to any level. For those who have come late, the reality star scripted her own death, citing the lamest promotion ever.

The agency who designed this whole publicity gimmick has now rendered an apology and sought forgiveness from all those who have been hurt or traumatized by this event, which was aimed at creating social awareness for cervical Cancer amongst the people since it is not much talked about.

So Poonam Pandey was hired by the said agency, along with Hauterfly, to promote her own death due to cervical Cancer and create a dramatic effect and attention seeking from the news. However, it fell flat when most of the people did not believe that she died and were skeptical that it was a lame publicity gimmick for something.

Later, Poonam posted a video saying she was alive and wanted to create awareness for Cervical Cancer. However, justifying Poonam Pandey’s death drama, the agency even dragged her mother into the conversation and said, “Many of you may be unaware, but Poonam’s own mother has bravely battled Cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available.”

The agency that has now apologized for this lame act said, “Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology – especially to those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/had a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer. Our actions were driven by a singular mission – to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer. In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths. After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle-aged women in India.”

Poonam Pandey’s death news was spread, and she said that she died in her hometown in UP and was suffering from Cervical Cancer. Many celebrities like Babil Khan & Arti Singh, who have lost their loved ones to the disease, slammed the actress for the same.

