The entertainment industry was shocked when the news of Poonam Pandey’s death broke on the internet through her Instagram account. However, a day later, the nightmare came true. While none believed her death was a true event and were dicey about the news, many firmly believed it was a mere publicity stunt.

The conjectures turned out to be true when the reality star posted a video saying she was alive and was raising awareness for Cervical cancer patients. Now, Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe has sought action against such a crass joke and sought Mumbai Police’s intervention in the entire propaganda.

Tambe was irked at the actress pulling a prank on cancer survivors rather than awareness and said in his official statement, “The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer.” He further added, “Action should be taken against her as she “made or published false or misleading information.”

Meanwhile, a lot of celebrities have openly shamed Poonam Pandey for pulling such a low publicity stunt. Actress Arti Singh took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Arti Singh shared Poonam’s photo and wrote, “Disgusting… this is not awareness. I lost my mother when I was born coz of cancer. I lost my father coz of cancer…Just not acceptable: you are playing with everyone’s emotions. Shame, and it’s shocking that people can stoop down to this level…” Reacting to the same, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Beyond pathetic behavior. The PR people behind this should be ashamed too… not just this person.”

Cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Witnessed the lowest of lows today. Oscillating emotions between being triggered, angry, shocked, and disbelief. What are we becoming? How important is breaking news? At what cost? So, put off by the cheap publicity stunt. Not naming just because the person doesn’t deserve any importance whatsoever.”

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also criticized the marketing campaign, and Kangana Ranaut agreed with his tweet.

Mini Mathur reacted to the same on her Instagram stories and wrote, “This Poonam Pandey cervical cancer stunt is not just distasteful, tone deaf and insensitive… it also bases itself on zero research on the subject. Not to take away from the lack of awareness around it, but a mere Google search will tell you that there are eight stages to cervical cancer and an average of 5-10 year gestation period for it to reach its advanced stage. Shame on you, Poonam Pandey. And shame on the team who thought up this sickening farce of a ‘campaign’. Social media and influencers have dumbed down the discourse around absolutely everything. Anyone can be anything by mere projection and posturing. No body of work or qualification is needed. This is a new low.”

