Yesterday, the entire media fraternity was in shock as the news of Poonam Pandey’s death spread like wildfire. While everyone was still processing the same, the social media influencer/actress has once again sent shockwaves by revealing that she’s alive and not dead. As per her, she pulled off the gimmick with good intentions, but as expected, she’s getting brutally criticized on social media. Amid all this criticism, Ram Gopal Varma has now come out supporting her. Keep reading to know more!

Poonam Pandey is not dead!

A few moments ago, Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, thus clearing to everyone that she faked her death. Clarifying her gimmick, the actress said that all she wanted to do was to spark the conversation about cervical cancer and create awareness regarding the same. Be it her comment section or trends on Twitter, Poonam is getting badly trolled for her publicity stunt.

Ram Gopal Varma likes Poonam’s intent

Amid this, Ram Gopal Varma has showered praise on Poonam Pandey for her intent behind faking death. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Hey @iPoonampandey, the extreme method u employed to draw attention to this issue might attract some criticism, but no one can question ur INTENT nor what u ACHIEVED with this HOAX .. Discussion on cervical cancer is TRENDING all across now… Your SOUL is as BEAUTIFUL as YOU… Wish u a very very long and happy life.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Hey @iPoonampandey the extreme method u employed to draw attention to this issue might attract some criticism , but no one can question ur INTENT nor what u ACHIEVED with this HOAX .. Discussion on cervical cancer is TRENDING all across now 🙏🙏🙏 Your SOUL is as BEAUTIFUL as YOU… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 3, 2024

After this tweet, Ram Gopal Varma is getting mixed reactions in his comment section. While some are appreciating his gesture, others are bashing him for Poonam Pandey’s ‘cheap’ gimmick for publicity.

Here’s where it started!

Meanwhile, for the unversed, it was yesterday that an official statement on her Instagram handle revealed that she is dead due to cervical cancer. The post read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

As soon as this post went viral, netizens expressed shock on social media, and Poonam Pandey was on Twitter trends throughout the day.

