Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has set the box office on fire with its loud roar. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film is making the right kind of noise on social media and at the ticket windows. Apart from making and breaking records with its astounding collections across the globe, it’s also receiving massive criticism from a section of the audience, who are slamming the Vanga directorial left, right, and center. A couple of days back, a Congress MP bashed the film and its makers for glorifying violence, toxic masculinity, and misogyny.

As the film has divided the audience and netizens into sections, a couple of filmmakers have come out supporting the Vanga directorial. After Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma lent his support to the film while bashing the critics for giving negative reviews. Scroll down for details.

This afternoon, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle to pen a series of Tweets explaining why Ranbir Kapoor starrer is one the best films made after a long time in the industry. RGV penned five takeaways from Animal for Indians, cinema people, and cinema critics. Some time back, the controversial filmmaker reviewed the film and showered praises on RK’s impactful performance and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s commendable direction. Now, he has slammed critics for spreading negativity with their negative reviews.

Ram Gopal Varma began his series of tweets with 5 takeaways for Indians, where he mentioned that “Indians are not the same Indians, what the earlier Indians used to think.” Adding, “Every Indian is now exposed to each other Indian in terms of what kind of Animals are hidden in all of us.” He further wrote, “All Indians now realize that All Indians have Grown Up.” Take a look:

In the next Tweet, RGV slammed critics for their negative reviews about Animal and said that ‘critics make zero difference to a film’s box office,’ adding that they are upset with the audience more than the filmmaker. He further wrote, “All critics with folded hands should request @imvangasandeep to conduct film appreciation courses for them.”

Further penning down 5 takeaways for Cinema people, RGV suggested schools to change the syllabuses immediately and they should only be taught ‘How to make a film like Animal?” He concluded by saying that all filmmakers should understand that audiences are grown up after seeing the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Take a look:

Coming back, how many of you agree with Ram Gopal Varma’s takeaways from Animal? Do let us know.

