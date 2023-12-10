In the latest surprise, Bollywood actress and dancer Mukti Mohan has tied the knot with her beau, Kunal Thakur. A while back, the actress took to her social media account to make the big announcement while sharing some photos from her dreamy wedding. Mukti, who’s the sister of renowned singer Neeti Mohan, DID 2 winner Shakti Mohan and Kriti Mohan, has participated in several shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo.

On the other hand, Kunal is a Hindi film actor who was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal, where he portrayed the role of Rashmika Mandanna’s fiancé. Now, the duo has taken their relationship to the next level and got hitched, and their wedding pictures have already taken the web by storm.

After Mukti Mohan gave glimpses of her D-day, her sister and well-known dancer, Shakti Mohan, shared a couple of more inside pictures from the big day as they posed for some ‘sisters before misters’ pictures. Penning a heartfelt note, Shakti wrote in the caption box, “My lil Golu is married. It feels like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and @whokunalthakur. Congratulations to my better half for finding her perfect match. May your life be blessed with happiness and bliss. I will miss you terribly @muktimohan. My partner in everything.”

In one of the photos, bride Mukti Mohan is hugging her sister Shakti tight, while another one sees her walking the aisle along with her dear sisters while holding her veil. Another interesting photo sees the newlywed couple quirkily posing with Shakti and Neeti while getting inside the lift. Here are Mukti and her sister gang’s ‘sisters before misters’ photos:

Sharing photos from her dreamy wedding, Mukti Mohan wrote, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family, and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife.”

On their D-Day, Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur matched their ivory wedding trousseaus for their fairy tale event.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the Mohan sisters’ photos from the wedding? Do let us know.

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt wishes to the newlywed couple as they embark upon a new journey!

