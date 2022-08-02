After garnering immense popularity for the music and lyrics of ‘Iss Baarish Mein’, an unplugged version of Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin’s romantic track has come out.

Sung by and featuring Neeti Mohan, the song is composed by Ripul Sharma and penned by Sharad Tripathi.

Neeti is excited about the song coming out with a version and says that it will connect with the music lovers and will get a similar response like the original one.

Neeti says: “What a delight to revisit a song that’s been loved by the listeners! I’m excited that the song is out. It’s my song of the season and I hope the unplugged version becomes part of the listeners’ road trips and journey. This unplugged version has a whole new vibe.”

The song in a subtle way depicts the emotions of falling in love and how monsoon becomes the perfect season for the expression of emotions.

Presented by Saregama, ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ is now available on all music platforms.

Neeti Mohan previously spoke about ‘Operation Romeo’s new track ‘Abhi Abhi’ that had been released.

The song, sung by Neeti, has been composed by MM Kreem with the lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. It is a romantic number featuring Vedika Pinto and Sidhant Gupta.

Speaking about the song, Neeti says: “‘Abhi Abhi’ is a song that will steal your heart and will make you feel all the warm fuzziness that comes with love! I love that it’s a combination of a new age and old school melody.”

“With MM Sir it’s always a nice experience to sing a song that is a blend of both. It doesn’t get better than Manoj Muntashir when it comes to writing something emotional! The song has come out beautifully. I am certain a lot of fans will relate to the emotion behind the song,” she adds.

Produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment, the film features Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar and Kishor Kadam.

