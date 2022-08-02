Former Managing director of Bharatpe Ashneer Grover became the most memorable person when Shark Tank India came out. Fans loved the way he presented himself, his boldness and especially the ‘Bhai tu kya kar raha hai’ dialogue throughout the show. Recently a video of the investor/businessman’s lookalike has been making rounds on social media, throwing fans into a frenzy of laughter.

Shark Tank India released its first episode on 20th December 2021, on Sony Entertainment television. Ashneer was featured alongside Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

Coming back to the topic, recently a video is making rounds on the Instagram platform, wherein a viral meme page shared a video from a kirtan that took place in ISKCON Vrindavan. What caught the eyes of the fans was that the person praising the lord and completely immersed in the kirtan looked a lot like Ashneer Grover. The video was captioned by saying, “Found Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank doing kirtan at ISKCON Vrindavan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuddu Sperm️™️! Gags Unlimited (@fuddu_sperm)

Fans are completely phased seeing the Ashneer Grover lookalike, and a huge amount of spammed laughing emojis on the videos comments section. Among them, some trolled the Shark Tank investor over the video. One user wrote, “Kya dogle baazi hai yeh 😂😂😂😂”. Another user commented, “Bhai ye kya kar rha h tu”. While one user said, “Company walo ne thukra diya toh kya hua… Upar wale ke dar pe sharan li hai bhai ne 🙏🏻🙏🏻😅”, another wrote, ” Saab moh maya h 🙌 “. There was one user who commented, “Raising funds for Next Unicorn”.

Talking about the show, Shark Tank India is a television show which featured India’s biggest business personalities who arrived to invest in new and growing entrepreneurs, who wanted to make a name for themselves.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover was in the news back when he revealed his resignation from Bharatpe. He said, “I am very clear, I will be a private person. Not here to lead my life as per the media, not going to be a slave to these investors again in my life. Will lead life on my own terms. I am now looking up to people like Turakhias (Bhavin) and Kamath (Nitin) who have the courage to build businesses with 100% ownership. It will take a bit longer to build, I will be in control of what I build and not build it for these people who are opportunistic.”

