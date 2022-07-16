Shark Tank India became an instant hit ever since the makers aired its first episode. None would have thought the show will go on to become one of the most talked about shows in India. The entire panellist too became popular but among them, Ashneer Grover stood out due to his blunt behaviour. Meanwhile, the former BharatPe chairman recently spoke about marketing strategies and recalled the time when he decided to hire Salman Khan as the company’s brand ambassador.

Talking about the show, other than Ashneer, the other sharks include Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Ghazal Alagh, while Rannvijay Singha was a host. The makers are already gearing up for season 2 but which judge will return is not clear.

A few months back Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover was invited to the Lovely Professional University. At the event, the business tycoon spoke about various topics, mainly related to business and marketing. In one of the segments, he spoke about how he hired Salman Khan as BharatPe’s brand ambassador and how he negotiated the price with the superstar and recalls the most hilarious reaction of Khan’s manager.

Talking about the same, the former BharatPe chairman Ashneer Grover said, “2019 mein Salman Khan ko brand ambassador liya. Koi soch bhi nahi sakta tha. Mere paas bank mein 100 crore pade the, jisse merko pura business banana tha or merko ye pata tha ki yaar koi bhi business banana haina, jo bhi paise ke len den ka business hota hai woh business of trust hota hai, ‘ki agar main aap pe trust karta hun toh business chalega, trust nahi karta hun toh ek paise ka len den nahi hone wala’. Ab main choti company tha, merko overnight trust generate karna tha, toh merko laga ki main Salman Khan ko brand ambassador leta hun.”

“Ab Salman ki team ko approach kara, toh woh bole ki 7.5 crore lagenge, toh main calculation kar raha hun 100 crore pade hain, 7.5 isko dunga, 1-2 crore ki ad banegi, fir chalani bhi toh hai TV pe, toh merko 20 crore ka panga hai aur 100 cropre meri jeb mein pade hain, next round hoga nahi hoga merko nahi pata, but maine woh liya panga and main Salman ko bola kam karde bhai, toh woh 4.5 mein maan gaya.”

Ashneer Grover concluded by saying, “Ek time mein toh uska (Salman Khan) manager merko bolne laga ki, ‘sir aap bhindi karidne aye ho kya, matlab kitni mandwali karoge’, maine bola hain hi nahi paise, de nahi sakta.”

Meanwhile, now that Grover is no longer a part of BharatPe, he along with his wife Madhuri Jain have started a new firm – Third Unicorn.

Announcing his new business venture on his 40th birthday, Ashneer Grover wrote, “Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn!!”

Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022

