Vivek Agnihotri has been quite vocal lately and sharing his views on Bollywood. His last directorial venture, The Kashmir Files, turned out to be a historic blockbuster at the box office and saw one of the best trends in the history of Indian cinema. The latest thing that has brought attention to him is his dig at Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Back when The Kashmir Files was fetching appreciation from the audience, Vivek had slammed Bollywood stars and celebs for not uttering single praise for his release. He had stated that most of the people in Bollywood didn’t have the guts to show the true tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, hence keeping mum when it comes to praising his film.

Now, in his latest tweet, Vivek Agnihotri has taken an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan over their titles given by the people, while reacting to a BBC News report. He tweeted, “As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT.”

Have a look:

As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT https://t.co/msqfrb7gS3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 14, 2022

As expected, this has brought Vivek Agnihotri enough attention from netizens and so far, he’s received mixed reactions. In a support of Vivek, one Twitter user wrote, “Srk is no more king of bollywood”. Another user wrote, “Need Democratization of Bharathiya Cinema Society”. On the other side, one Twitter user who slammed Vivek’s remark, wrote, “king, badshah, sultan this title has been given by people not srk himself. And king glorifies the industry with his blockbuster movie. Everyone is contributing to the industry in his own way. Nothing to be jealous about it.”

What’s your take on it? Share your views through comments.

