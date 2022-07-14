Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, now joins the ongoing row of the country’s national emblem controversy. The National award-winning actor who is well known for being active on social media weighs in on the controversy.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem on the new Parliament building on Monday, July 11. Opposition parties have claimed that the national emblem has been changed calling the lions ‘aggressive, muscular’ instead of the ‘calm, graceful’ lions in the Sarnath capital.

Advertisement

This has caused a huge uproar on social media that led many to share their opinion on the controversy. Joining in on the controversy, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, “Arre bhai! sher ke daant honge toh dikhaayega hi! Aakhir kaar swatantra bharat ka sher hai . Zaroorat padi toh kaat bhi sakta hai. Jai Hind!”

The Veteran actor shared the tweet along with the video of the national emblem that he shot at the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalya in Delhi. Take a look at the tweet below:

Previously, The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had shared his opinion on the country’s national emblem controversy in two tweets. In his first tweet, he wrote, “The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle.”

The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle. pic.twitter.com/3ESuZ7uIuN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the filmmaker quoted lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan’s tweet, “#UrbanNaxals want a silent lion without teeth. So that they can use it as a pet.”

#UrbanNaxals want a silent lion without teeth. So that they can use it as a pet. https://t.co/85u7mnWBw0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2022

For more updates, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Shares It Was Difficult To Get Out Of ‘Sanju’ Zone: “It Took Me Time To Get Over The Sanjay Dutt Hangover”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram