It’s been two years since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput in an unimaginable way. The actor allegedly passed away due to suicide and his family accused girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and several others of abetment. As NCB has charged the actress with 34 others of abetting his drug addiction, sister Priyanka Rajput has come out in the open and called out Bollywood.

SSR’s death created a huge ruckus in Bollywood. Many started boycotting Bollywood stars and celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Mahesh Bhatt among others were dragged into the scenario. But it was a drug nexus that was exposed during the investigation and Rhea along with her brother Showik, Siddharth Pithani and many others were sent to custody.

Yesterday, NCB released its statement on the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case. They declared that Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and others would purchase illegal substances which abetted the drug addiction of SSR. They also claimed that the payments for all of these purchases were made by the bank account of the late actor.

Sister Priyanka Rajput in a conversation on the channel India News said that her brother Sushant Singh Rajput was a victim of a conspiracy by Bollywood. She was heard saying, “First of all, it is very important to clear certain things. For all those people who are emotionally attached to this case, I want to clarify that first thing first, it isn’t like Sushant just left this world.”

“Ye ek bohot hi badi saazish ka natija hai. Aur aap bhi samajh sakte hai aur duniya bhi samajh sakti hai ki mai kya bol rahi hu (This is a result of a huge conspiracy. Now you and the entire world must be understanding what I’m trying to say),” Priyanka Rajput continued.

Priyanka blamed the nexus created by businessmen, criminals and politicians. She also said she meant Bollywood when she talks about business and that industry witnessed recession only after the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, CBI is yet to declare a verdict in the case.

