Slowly and steadily, things are turning out in the favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the much-discussed Cordelia cruise ship drugs case. Recently, SRK‘s son was given a clean chit by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the entire matter. The latest is about another victory scored by him and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested from Cordelia cruise ship for alleged involvement in drug use. It happened in October 2021. After staying in jail for almost a month, Aryan was released on bail and he had to submit his passport as per the orders. Now, as per the latest update, the 24-year-old has got back his passport as the NDPS court has ordered NCB to release it. The decision was during a hearing of a plea submitted by Aryan Khan in order to secure his passport.

Advertisement

As per the hearing that took place yesterday, special NDPS judge VV Patil said, “As submitted on behalf of both the parties, respondents (the Narcotics Control Bureau) after investigation filed a complaint against 14 out of 20 persons. Admittedly, no complaint was filed against six persons, including the present applicant, as no material evidence surfaced during the investigation.”

However, the bail bond for Aryan Khan has been cancelled and his surety, Juhi Chawla, has been discharged. Nonetheless, it’s a big decision in the favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is learnt that Aryan Khan will be making his debut soon as a director with a web series. Moreover, he will be mentored and associated with senior writers and filmmakers from the industry.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Dunki DOP Reveals If Shah Rukh Khan Tried To Patch Up Things Between Him & Rajkumar Hirani: “SRK Is Anyway Too…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram