Karan Johar is trying to bring the best of the best of the B-Town industry to his chat show Koffee With Karan, which recently made a comeback with its 7th season. The show kick-started with KJo’s lucky charm Alia Bhatt who appeared in the first episode with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. The actor duo made us go ROFL with their crazy antics and also spilt the beans on the secrets about their respective personal lives.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Sara Ali Khan arriving with her good friend Janhvi Kapoor to spilt some beans to KJo over a cup of coffee.

While many names of who’s who of Bollywood will appear on Koffee With Karan 7 have been doing the rounds of social media, it is reported that Gauri Khan might make an appearance. All those who’ve been waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on the show might not be able to see the superstar but his wife Gauri Khan. Reports are abuzz that the star wife will appear on the show with her close buddies, Bhavna Pandey – Ananya Pandey’s mother – and Bhavna Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor – Sanjay Kapoor’s wife.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, with her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Gauri Khan is likely to break her silence on what all the Khan-daan went through during her son Aryan Khan’s drug controversy. Given Gauri and Karan’s strong bond, the star wife will open up about the harrowing time when Jr Khan was jailed in a drug bust case.

For the unversed, in October last year, Aryan Khan was nabbed by Narcotics Control Bureau and taken into custody after the officials busted a drug racket on the Cordelia cruise ship. Aryan along with 7 others spent around a month behind the bars. A few days before Diwali, the star kid walked free.

Well, there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, you stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates on KWK 7.

