The bond between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has always been special. Not just the media but even the ‘aam junta’ has heard enough stories about them. In fact, it is said that Salman cast Zarine Khan in the 2010 film Veer, just because she was Kat’s look-alike. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Salman and Katrina worked together first in David Dhawan’s Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya which was released in 2005. Ever since the reports of both the stars being in a relationship popped up. All was well until 2010 when the duo separated and decided to maintain healthy boundaries.

Advertisement

During an interview with Hindustan Times in 2008, Katrina Kaif opened up about Salman Khan giving a break to her look-alike Zarine Khan through his magnum opus Veer. Reportedly, the main reason behind choosing Zarine was said to be her resemblance with Katrina. Surprisingly, the actress had called this act ‘flattering and sweet’.

Talking about it, Katrina Kaif had said, “Isn’t that flattering? I think that’s so sweet. I even helped her with her make-up during her screen test. She’s a lovely girl and I hope she does very well… though I don’t think she looks like me. But if Salman misses me and wants to work with girls who look like me, that’s so sweet.”

Well, that answer truly shows how much Katrina Kaif respects Salman Khan!

On the professional front, both Salman and Katrina are reuniting for Tiger 3, which releases on Eid next year. Apart from it, Katrina has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara in her kitty. Salman will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry sequel, Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and Dabangg 4 apart from Tiger threequel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such throwback stories.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Brand To Malaika Arora’s Nude Bowls – 7 Bollywood Stars & Their Entrepreneur Success

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram