Just like every single time, Bigg Boss started to make the headlines much before its launch. The controversial show, which is all set to make a comeback with its 16th season, will see the return of Salman Khan as a host. The Dabangg Khan has been hosting the show from the last 13 years and continues to do this year also. Many a time reports of him quitting the show made headlines but none of them was confirmed.

As Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to its launch, names of many celebs are popping up who are likely to enter the controversial house as contestants.

We might have to wait a little more for the makers to announce the season and its contestants official, reports that are currently making the rounds are about the host Salman Khan. Don’t worry the superstar is very much hosting the show and the rumours doing the rounds of social media are about the fees he’s charging this time. Time and again Salman Khan has joked about the channel not giving him enough hike with each season.

During one of the press conferences, Salman Khan even revealed that every time he decides to quit, the makers somehow convince him and he returns as the host. But looks like, this time it’s different. If the latest reports are anything to go by then the host might get a hike of 3X in his fees. Yes, you heard that right! The superstar has demanded 3-time hiked fees for the 16th season.

A report in Tellychakkar states, “Salman has asked for a three-time hiked fee considering that he hasn’t got a big hike in the past few seasons and this time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.”

If these reports turn out to be true then Salman Khan might be paid a total sum of 1050 crore for the 16th season as his fees to host Bigg Boss 15 was around 350 crore.

Well, there’s no confirmation on the same and we shall wait for the updated reports. Meanwhile, you stay tuned to Koimoi!

