Jennifer Winget is one of the prominent actresses in the Indian television industry. She is well known for portraying Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye. Her marriage to fellow TV actor Karan Singh Grover is one of the most talked-about in the tinsel town.

Jennifer and Karan got married in 2012 after dating for a few years. However, their marriage did not last long and they filed for divorce in 2014. Nonetheless, Beyhadh actress did not blame her ex-husband for the separation and took equal responsibility for the same.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Jennifer Winget revealed that her divorce from Karan Singh Grover was a tough phase and talked about how she dealt with people after separation. She said “I was so lost and confused. I didn’t know what to tell people or how to process that I remember my friends used to force me to go out because I don’t want to go out. One day I went out and I’m like in a club kind of a place, not a club really but it was a restaurant which was like packed.”

Jennifer further added, “I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like ‘aare bichari yaar’ and it used to piss me off even more. That’s why I would not go out. I understand you’re feeling for me, it’s great but I don’t need that right now. Right now I’m not ready to deal with you because I’m dealing with me. So that’s why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it.”

While Jennifer Winget did not get married after the divorce, Karan Singh Grover went on to marry Bipasha Basu after dating for a few years.

