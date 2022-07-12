The much-talked-about and chat show Koffee With Karan is back with an all-new season. As the first episode of KWK 7 featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was dropped last week, it broke many records. On the show, we saw Rocky Aur Rani stars Ranveer and Alia making revelations majorly about their personal life. Right from their first flight together to getting married, Alia spilt the beans on everything.

Advertisement

For the unversed, ever since the official teaser of Koffee With Karan was dropped online fans were waiting with bated breath.

Advertisement

If you loved the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 and are eagerly waiting for the 2nd episode to stream then we bring you good news. With its just 1st episode, the show has already broken many records as it has become the most-viewed Hindi Streaming Show and topped the list of Top 5 Most Viewed Hindi streaming shows in India.

Yes, you heard that right! Topping the chart as the most viewed show, Koffee With Karan 7 has garnered 12.2 Million views and surpassed other shows like Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls – 6.7 million (Netflix), Aashiqana – 4.6 million (Disney+ Hotstar), Miya Biwi Aur Murder – 4 million (MX Player), and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd – 3.7 million (3.7 million).

Isn’t that an exciting piece of news?

Meanwhile, the promo of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was dropped recently and it will see Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appearing as the guests. As seen in the promo, Sara takes everyone by surprise as she reveals having a big crush on Vijay Deverakonda, who will romance Ananya Panday on-screen in Liger.

That apart, Sara Ali Khan was also seen taking potshots at her ex-boyfriend. Well, after the promo, we already can’t wait for the episode to stream soon.

Must Read: Karan Johar & Sara Ali Khan Turned Away From A Restaurant In London After Server Refuses Having A Reservation Under Alia Bhatt’s Name

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram