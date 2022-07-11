Vir Das is an ace stand-up comedian and there is no denying that fact. The funny man – who has also appeared in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and more, is someone who doesn’t shy away from speaking what’s on his mind with a dash of humour that is sure to make everyone laugh.

Vir did the same during a recent gig when he spoke about the ‘Will Smith slapping Chris Rock’ incident happening to Indian comedians. Scroll below to read all that he said and even catch the video of the same.

During a recent stand-up comedy gig, Vir Das recalled his trip to café ‘Coffee Coffee’ in Prague and the staff there being rude to his mom and dad there. While talking about the waiters and waitresses ignoring his mom when she tried to get their attention, the comedian-actor said “I’m an Indian man and if you mess with mumma… A Will Smith is born inside every single Indian man.” While he joked that only his father has the right to ignore his mom, Vir also spoke about an episode like Will slapping Chris Rock having with Indian comedians.

While joking that he didn’t slap anyone at the cafe (for ignoring his mom), Vir Das stated, “I don’t care if comedians are getting slapped.” He then added, ‘You come to an Indian comic (and) you tell us a comedian got slapped, we don’t ask ‘By who?’ We ask ‘With what?’” The Go Goa Gone actor continued, “Sedition. Defamation. Hurting sentiments. What did they get slapped with?”

The stand-up comedian further added, “Oh you think faces hurt, you should try cases, alright. You think the right hand hurts, you should try the right wing.” Without taking a breather, Vir said, “Let’s move on.” Check out his act here (him talking about the above issue begins at around 4 minutes):

What are your thoughts on Vir Das’ recent stand-up gig? Let us know in the comments below.

