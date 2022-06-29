Karan Johar is currently the biggest filmmaker in the country and internationally too his work has been appreciated. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is in London with Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra. Recently, the Kedarnath star took to her social media and shared a hilarious video as she and KJo get denied entry into a restaurant just because they didn’t have a reservation.

Advertisement

Although according to Johar, the table was booked under Alia Bhatt’s name but the waiter denied saying there’s no booking at the moment.

Advertisement

In the clip shared by Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar asks the server, “Is there a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt?” the man can be seen denying it, while reassuring again, KJo asks, “No booking? Not in her name for four people?”

The two were eventually turned down, Karan Johar is seen smiling and feeling ashamed, while Sara Ali Khan can be heard laughing and tells the filmmaker, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.” Sharing the clip on her Instagram story and Sara wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimplyAmina 🌴 (@simplyaminaofficial)

Meanwhile, Khan is in London for her work commitments; on the other hand, Karan is gearing up for the latest season of Koffee With Karan which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt who is in the UK for her Hollywood project shared the exciting news on Monday that she and Ranbir Kapoor will soon become a parent. Taking to her Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Soon after the post went viral, her industry colleagues, friends and family members along with fans showered their love on the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Mercilessly Trolled For Calling Herself ‘Maasi’ Of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Child, Netizens Say, “Ye Alag Hi Nasha Karke Baithi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram