After taking a break from his comedy show, Kapil Sharma dashed off with his team to US and Canada for his most anticipated tours. The comedian was accompanied by his teammates like Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakrabarty and others. While many videos and pictures from his Canada-US Tour often surfaced on the web, controversies around his shows also made headlines like never before. Time and again the comedian lands in legal soup.

For the unversed, the comedian was recently in the news when his New York shows were postponed and the local promoter had blamed the ‘scheduling conflict.’

Now once again Kapil Sharma has grabbed everyone’s attention as he shared a few more new pics from his Canada tour. Known for his popularity, the ace comedian was seen posing for a selfie with the officers. Yes, you heard that right! Taking to his Twitter handle, Kapil Sharma re-tweeted the photo that sees him posing with two Canadian police officers. In the snap, the comedian is seen sporting a black round-neck t-shirt paired with black trousers. Keeping it simple, he rounded off his attire with sunglasses and a statement watch.

Soon after Kapil Sharma shared the photos on his Twitter account, fans couldn’t help but write some hilarious comments below. Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Pahle selfie lenge uske baad no parking mein gaadi khadi karne ke jurm mein giraftaar karenge.” While another said, “Kapil sar b lik Mujhe laga hi tha itni comedy se kisi Na kisi Ko heart attack aaega ab baitho aur kato jail.” Another user also said, “Pahle selfie lenge uske baad no parking mein gaadi khadi karne ke jurm mein giraftaar karenge.”

Kappu sir konsa kand karke aa rahe ho jo hailight ho gaye — Reshma Sheikh (@ReshmaS67347410) July 11, 2022

Ye kiyo pakra aapko .? Jurm kabul karne se pehle hi aapne hath badh liye….. Inko itna man hasaya karo ye ruladege apko.,.. 🤣🤣🤣 — Happy (@Happy03515853) July 11, 2022

Inko koi joke mat sunana Nahin to Pasand Nahin aaya to jail mein Dal denge — Akhilesh Kumar (@Akhiles36570168) July 10, 2022

Pahle selfie lenge uske baad no parking mein gaadi khadi karne ke jurm mein giraftaar karenge 😂 — Deepak Shukla (@DeepakS07752134) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was recently in news when reports of him being absent from a show surfaced. It so happened when a North American-based company Sai USA Inc filed a case against the comedian for doing only 5 shows out of 6.

