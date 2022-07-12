Rohit Shetty is back with the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the contestants have already faced some of the hardest challenges in the show. Meanwhile, in the last episode, many believe that Pratik Sehajpal in a task was seen allegedly talking rudely with the host and filmmaker. However, the former Bigg Boss runner-up clarified his stance through his social post.

Erica Packard, the daughter of late actor Gavin Packard became the first contestant to get eliminated in the first week. Other contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Mr Faisu, Aneri Vajani, Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair.

Coming back to the topic, in the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Pratik Sehajpal who was paired with Chetna Pande irked Rohit Shetty due to his wrong technique in the stunt. Although, the filmmaker warned him but his reply seemed as if he was talking rudely with him. However, that’s not the case and the actor now clarifies what exactly happened during that particular moment.

Taking to his Twitter, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal wrote, “Honestly please watch the episode clearly! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I really respect him and I’m grateful to god that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab maine bola ki “kuch nahi hoga mujhe something something” I was talking to someone else… and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life.”

He added, “I remember someone else also told me to leave that rope too and I was talking to that someone and in the episode it has been put like I’m talking wrong with Rohit sir. I can never even think of that! In fact I never even said those lines to Rohit sir woh baat maine kisi aur ko boli thi…”

I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it… #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/HpU8mwxmQ0 — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) July 12, 2022

If you are unaware, Pratik Sehajpal during the task could’ve hurt himself, even his partner Chetna Pande and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty. However, even after a strict warning from the filmmaker, the actor kept on doing and Rohit got irked. Soon after the task ended, everything was fine between the two.

