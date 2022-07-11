Vir Das is one of the most-followed comedians in the country who has also been a part of a few Bollywood movies in the past. In his latest stand-up release, titled How To Unite Social Media, he narrated an incident where he was called a Bollywood star by a Czech newspaper. He elaborated in the video on how he cannot be tagged as a star and even comically drew comparisons between Shah Rukh Khan and himself to prove his point.

For the unversed, Vir has worked in a bunch of movies in the past and some of them even went on to do well at the box office. He mostly takes up comedy roles and movies like Go Goa Gone and Delhi Belly are considered some of his best works as an actor. Apart from this Das is also quite active on social media, sharing his thoughts on a variety of current affairs topics including entertainment and politics.

In the most recent turn of events, Vir Das dropped a stand-up special on YouTube and narrated an incident in it where he and his family had to face a bunch of racist employees at an eatery in Prague. He explained how they did not pay attention to his parents and it pissed him off so much that he Tweeted about it, only to end up in the news not just in India, but also in the Czech Republic.

Vir Das further explained how one of the articles described him as a Bollywood star and he was not happy about it.

“I am not a Bollywood star. I am a comedian that sometimes does movies. F*cking Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood star. The biggest star in the world. Google ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. Women throw their underwear at Shah Rukh Khan. Aunties throw it like cricketer ‘Aye Shah Rukh’…spin. ”, Vir Das said.

Giving another hilarious twist to the story, Vir Das said, “Women have thrown their underwear at me but it is always followed by questions. ‘Vir could you put that in the washing machine please?’ ‘Vir did you wear this?’”

