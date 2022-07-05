YouTube creator Bhuvan Bam’s situational comedy show ‘Dhindora’ hosted by YouTube, has clocked in half a billion views on YouTube, and has become the first limited Indian web-series on the video platform to do so.

Reacting to the show garnering unprecedented success, Bhuvan said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with all the love we have received for ‘Dhindora‘. The fact that our content has garnered so many eyeballs is a sign of the connection it has made with the audience, which to me is the most important part.”

He further shared, “I could not have done this without the support of my amazing team at BB Ki Vines. I’m so glad to be back doing what I love and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store.”

Meanwhile, the YouTube creator is also gearing up for his official digital debut with OTT series, ‘Taaza Khabar’, a feel-good series which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is currently under production.

‘Dhindora’ headlined by YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, is also getting renewed for a second season on YouTube.

The development has already begun and the shooting of the season is expected to take place at the end of 2022.

Commnting on the development, Bhuvan said in a statement, “We started ‘Dhindora’ with the simple aim to entertain the audiences with the same property, this time spun into a web show set around an interesting set of characters woven together in a story.”

He further mentioned, “The show was very well received by the audiences and we were grateful for all the love. We have already started work on the next season of this show and I’m excited to bring back those beloved characters back to everyone’s screens soon.”

