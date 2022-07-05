Kapil Sharma is on roll and how! The comedian, who took a break from the much-loved comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently on the US Canada tour. To keep his fans updated, the comedian is frequently sharing updates on his official social media accounts that take social media by storm in no time. After ruling Television for many years, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun which had opened to mixed reviews.

Kapil was also seen in films like Firangi which turned out to be a box office dud. The comedian now is gearing for a comeback into acting and his fans can’t wait any longer.

Well, not only in one but Kapil Sharma will be seen in an OTT film as well, Yes, you heard that right! After Nandita Das director, the comedian is now in talks with a production house for a direct-to-web film. Yes, you heard that right! As per the latest media reports, Kapil Sharma will collaborate with Sameer Nair for a digital film which is set in the backdrop of life after the partition.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “When Kapil heard the story, he loved the idea and agreed to be a part of the project. However, the signing formalities are yet to be done. Meanwhile, the makers have already begun the pre-production work for this direct-to-OTT film and will make the official announcement after Kapil returns to Mumbai. It will be an ensemble cast, and Kapil’s idol Gurdas Maan is also likely to feature in the project. Casting for other pivotal characters is still underway.”

Earlier announcing his next with Nandita Das, Kapil Sharma had posted a group photo and wrote alongside, “Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings.”

Kapil Sharma had recently landed in a legal soup when a US-based company filed a case against the comedian for reportedly missing out on one show. According to the firm, Kapil was supposed to 6 shows but he ended up doing only 5.

