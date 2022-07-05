Nia Sharma is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry. Her name needs no introduction and the beauty enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Not just her acting skills, we also admire her fashion sense and from her city sightings to red carpet appearances, the diva never misses an opportunity to give style goals to her fans. Now, there’s a reel of Nia that’s going viral on social media where people are slamming her for skin-show and comparing with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Nia is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with over 7 million followers. She happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans. Now, coming back to her new reel, the beauty is looking gorgeous in it while also giving us body goals with her toned figure.

Advertisement

Nia Sharma can be seen wearing a plunging neckline cut-out top with matching pair of denims and looked appealing as ever in the same. She accessorised her look with sunglasses while keeping her tresses open with middle-parting.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as Nia Sharma’s video was shared, netizens started slamming her for skin-show while comparing her with Uorfi Javed. A user on Instagram commented, “Sem cheez uorfi javed karti hai to log gali dete hai ye kar rahi hai to mam aur hottie kahla rahi hai.” Another user commented, “Shame on all these kinda gals for being so shameful for their dressing.. being modern doesn’t mean you almost be n*ked 🙄🙄yucckk.. every single actress do gain attention can steep to this level🤢” A third user commented, “Uorfi ko b fail kar diya.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sharma for her fashion sense? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Nia Sharma’s Dreamy House In Mumbai To Some High-End Cars Worth A Crore – Most Expensive Things That Actress Owns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram